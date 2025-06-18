Allen PD hopes THC warehouse searches will push Gov. Abbott towards signing ban

article

The Brief Allen Police are cracking down on the illegal sale of high-THC consumable products. This action is part of a larger investigation that began nearly a year ago due to community complaints. Gov. Abbott has yet to sign SB 3, which would ban most THC sales in the state. Allen PD hopes their findings will help sway his decision.



The Allen Police Department is cracking down on the illegal sale of THC consumables .

On Tuesday, the department executed search warrants at three Dallas warehouses and homes in Plano, Carrollton and Colleyville.

Allen PD THC Warehouse Searches

This week's search warrants are part of an investigation that began last August at nine vape shops in Allen.

Allen Police Chief Steve Dye says their investigation into the sale of consumables with THC over the legal limit began nearly a year ago, after the community complained about the vape shops.

The Allen police chief says the shops were selling consumables with THC concentrations between 7% and 7%, well above the current legal limit of 0.3%.

THC Ban in Limbo

Big picture view:

Lawmakers recently passed Senate Bill 3, which would ban THC sales in the state , but Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to sign the bill.

Abbott is stuck in a tough position between lawmakers and Republican advocates who back the legislation, and critics, including a reportedly high percentage of Texas residents. Some political experts believe Abbott will choose not to touch the bill , allowing it to become law without him taking a hard stance on either side.

Related article

The Allen chief hopes the department's findings in the recent searches will help convince Abbott to sign the legislation.

What they're saying:

Dye said he was shocked to find packaging in the searches that appeared to be targeted towards children.

"The first time I walked in, I could not believe it. Yesterday, I was at one of the warehouses. It looks like a candy warehouse; these are brightly colored packaging marketed to younger generations," Dye said.

According to the chief, they have also seen evidence of minors being sold 21+ products.

"The first thing we found - we had video of this - kids going in and out of the stores, that became alarming," Dye said.

Dye says what is being sold is a product much more potent than marijuana.

"On consumables, they will take THC from the hemp products and chemically modify it in the lab using serious chemicals," Dye said.

Undercover officers then made purchases which the department tested.

"Vast majority is well over the legal limit, openness of clerks and owners to talk about what gets you the most high, hottest product. That is how it started last summer," Dye said.

In August, the department issued search warrants at nine vape shops, and made five arrests.

"I’ve spoken to the mothers of children who will never have the same quality of life because of using these THC products at a young age. Devastating to talk to them. Some are afraid of kids, and may never be high-functioning. What do we do to protect children?" Dye said.

Eight of the nine businesses are still operating. Wednesday's search warrants targeted the suppliers to the vape shops.

"Tons of gross-weight THC truckloads are stored, vehicles we will investigate if purchased through a criminal enterprise," Dye said.

Dye hopes their findings will help convince Abbott to sign SB 3.

"We are hopeful once he looks at the data, he will come to the same conclusion we did. There is no way to regulate these products. Would be impossible to have the manpower. There are 8,500 registered, more than that in operation," Dye said.

Featured article

Dye, who is also with the Texas Police Association, said many chiefs say they can't crack down on the shops because the testing process is too expensive.

As for those with legitimate medical needs, Dye said the bill does expand compassionate use access , which he says allows people to get products through authorized locations.

"Why would we in Texas recommend that someone go to a gas station and buy a product never tested or approved by the FDA, and the contents don’t match the label? That is dangerous for everyone, not just young people," Dye said.

"This is not about helping people with legitimate trauma and medical needs, it is about making a lot of money at the expense of others. All these products are coming from out of state," Dye said.

What's next:

Abbott has until Sunday night to either sign or veto SB 3. If he does neither, it will become law without his action.

According to a political expert FOX spoke with on Tuesday, a veto could potentially lead to a special session.