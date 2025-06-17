Allen police execute multiple warrants for illegal THC products

article

The Brief Allen police said they executed multiple search warrants at warehouses and homes as part of their continuing investigation into illegal THC products. Police said the warrants were served after undercover officers purchased products directly from the warehouses. In August, Allen police raided nine vape shops in the city that were selling THC products with concentration between 7% and 78%. Well above the Texas legal limit of 0.3%.



Allen police on Tuesday said they executed search warrants at multiple homes and warehouses as part of their ongoing investigation into the distribution of illegal THC products.

What we know:

Allen police said, with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration, they executed search warrants at three warehouse locations in Dallas and on homes in Plano, Carrollton and Colleyville.

Police said the warrants were the result of months of investigation and that officers had purchased illegal products directly from warehouses.

Warrants were executed at Frontline Wholesale, Connify Goods and Monster Smoke Wholesale.

Detectives said they were working to find where the money from the operations were being sent.

The backstory:

The warrants come as part of a 2024 investigation which led to the raid of nine vape shops in Allen in August.

Police said the shops in August were selling products with THC content between 7% and 78%.

The legal limit for THC products in Texas is 0.3%.

What we don't know:

Allen police did not say if any products were seized in the enforcement or if anyone was arrested.