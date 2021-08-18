Mesquite ISD reissues mask mandate following new Travis County ruling

article

Mesquite ISD, east of Dallas, is again requiring students and staff to wear masks in schools.

The district said it’s following a new ruling out of Travis County that suspends Gov. Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates.

RELATED: Austin-Travis County masking order amended to include public colleges

This is the third time Mesquite schools have changed mask rules since starting classes last week.

The district asked families to be flexible and patient, noting the policy may change again.

Dallas, Richardson and DeSoto ISDs are also still requiring masks despite the governor’s orders.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the state’s highest civil court to end the mask confusion for school districts across the state.

Paxton is fighting in court to force schools to follow the governor’s orders even though the lower courts in Travis County allowed some mask mandates to be enforced.

Paxton said the Texas Supreme Court needs to have the final say.

RELATED:

Paris ISD finds loophole in governor's mask mandate ban by adding masks to dress code

Austin-area school mask requirements remain despite Texas Supreme Court ruling

Richardson, DeSoto and Dallas ISDs keep mask mandates in place, at least for now

Thousands of North Texas kids head back to school, some with a mask mandate and some without

COVID-19 outbreaks close schools in 3 small Texas districts