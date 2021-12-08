"All Black Lives Matter" to be added to six Dallas streets

Dallas will soon have six intersections painted with murals declaring "All Black Lives Matter."

The Dallas City Council approved the proposal with a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

Non-profit Abounding Prosperity first brought the proposal to the city about a year and a half ago amid nationwide protests after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Some protests even happened in Dallas.

Now, a year and a half after demonstrators took to the streets in Dallas to proclaim "Black Lives Matter," the streets themselves will declare it — for at least 10 years.

"It will create a great sense of pride for people who visit and live in the community. We are honored to support this," said Councilman Casey Thomas.

Wednesday, Dallas City Council approved a plan to allow Abounding Prosperity Inc. to pay for an artist to paint the phrase "All Black Lives Matter" in six South Dallas intersections along Al Lipscomb Way and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

"I hope it sets a precedent for other philanthropists who have funds to support your things of this nature," Thomas said.

Abounding Prosperity and its founder, Kirk Myers, have been prominent activists in the Black community on health care issues and LGBTQ equality for African Americans.

The "All Black Lives Matter" phrase on red paint with a white border will be similar to the rainbow crosswalks along Cedar Springs Road.

"It’s great to see these public-private relationships using the First Amendment to put art on the streets. We love the Cedar Springs crosswalks," said Mayor Pro-Tem Chad West.

Some city council members hope that this is just the beginning of more artistic expression painting the city's streets.

"We are researching how Portland is using streets as public art canvasses," West said. "It’s a great way to beautify what is not very pretty."

Abounding Prosperity can start work on the murals immediately. The organization is responsible for all of the costs associated with the project for the next 10 years.