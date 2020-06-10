Youth led rally held in Dallas to discuss police brutality with with local leaders
Students, from elementary school to high school, led a rally in Dallas Saturday in response to police brutality.
Court ruling clears the way for Dallas to remove Confederate monument
An appeals court ruling will now allow the city of Dallas to remove a Confederate monument from Pioneer Park, next to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
“Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday.”
Protest at Confederate monument in Dallas moved as city waits for court ruling over its removal
The city of Dallas had hoped either an appeals court or the Texas Supreme Court would allow it to remove a Confederate monument by the weekend, but no court decision has been made.
Sen. Cornyn takes part in police reform roundtable with Dallas law enforcement, community leaders
The Dallas Police Department said it respects a judge's decision, temporarily stopping officers from certain use of force tactics on protestors.
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
The policy shift, long-sought by the president's religious and socially conservative supporters, defines gender as a person's biological sex.
Band-Aid adds line of bandage colors to represent different skin tones
In response to the ongoing protests that have erupted in response to systemic racism in America, Band-Aid has announced additions to its product line by offering colors that match different skin tone in order to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”
Starbucks changes policy to allow Black Lives Matter T-shirts
Starbucks is tweaking its dress code to allow Black Lives Matter T-shirts and pins after complaints that it prohibited employees from wearing the items.
‘The Bachelor’ names Matt James as its first-ever black lead
Matt James, 28, is the first black lead contestant in the show’s 18-year history.
Dallas police ordered to stop using ‘less lethal’ force on protesters
A federal judge told Dallas police to stop using certain crowd control tactics to deal with protesters.
Louisville unanimously votes to ban ‘no-knocks’ after Breonna Taylor’s death
Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by officers who burst into her home.
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan 'a slap in the face'
Black community and political leaders called on President Donald Trump to at least change the Juneteenth date for a rally kicking off his return to public campaigning, saying Thursday that plans for a rally on the day that marks the end of slavery in America come as a “slap in the face.”
99-year-old in Westlake organizes protest against police brutality with her nursing home's help
Mary Leiden’s sign reads “Are we still protesting this?”
North Texas police chiefs come together to discuss police reform
The Dallas police chief and the Dallas County sheriff were not involved in the president's roundtable discussion Thursday.
Users who say ‘All Lives Matter’ to Apple’s Siri are given information about Black Lives Matter
Some individuals have been using the message “All Lives Matter” following protests over police brutality against minorities in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Lady Antebellum drops 'Antebellum' from band name due to slavery connotation
The change comes after learning the word's association to slavery, the band said in a statement.
Dripping Springs man carries sign welcoming conversations about race
Throughout the day, people with differentiating views gathered around Kaniga waiting to speak with him and eventually carried the conversation amongst themselves.