Widow of Euless police detective files lawsuit against drunk driver, bartender, Fuzzy's Taco

The widow of Euless police detective Alex Cervantes filed a lawsuit Thursday against the drunk driver who crashed into her husband, the bartender who allegedly over-served him, the taco shop where the drinks were sold and General Motors.

Cervantes was killed in November 2021 when Dylan Molina ran a red light and drunkenly crashed his Jeep into the off-duty detective's sedan in Lake Worth.

Detective Alex Cervantes

Cervantes' wife, Priscilla, and their two children were also inside the car and suffered injuries.

Investigators say between 10:40 a.m. and 1:12 p.m. Molina ordered and drank nearly eight double Vodka Red Bulls at the Fuzzy's Taco on Azle Avenue.

In January, Molina took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The bartender, Cala Richardson, is also facing a misdemeanor charge.

The lawsuit says Richardson continued to serve Molina "despite his obvious intoxication" and allowed him to leave and drive away.

Surveillance video from the day shows Molina stumbling inside the taco shop.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code prohibits the sale of alcohol to a person who is intoxicated.

Lake Worth police say that Richardson's TABC server's license was expired at the time she served Molina. The manager was also unlicensed at the time.

In the lawsuit, Cervantes' legal team calls Fuzzy's Alcohol Server Policy "inadequate, defective and negligent."

The suit also said General Motors failed Detective Cervantes because he was wearing a seatbelt, but the crash still caused his death.

The lawsuit is seeking over a million dollars in damages for medical expenses and physical and emotional pain.