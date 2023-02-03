Bartender arrested for allegedly over-serving drunk driver who killed Euless officer

article

Lake Worth police arrested a 26-year-old bartender for allegedly over-serving a man who got into his car and killed an Euless police officer.

Dylan Molina was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Detective Alex Cervantes.

On Nov. 27, 2021, Molina ran and red light and hit Cervantes' car, killing the Euless police detective and sending his wife and two kids to the hospital.

Molina's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Detective Alex Cervantes

Friday, Lake Worth police announced Cala Richardson, a bartender at the Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Lake Worth, had been arrested.

Police say they obtained evidence that Richardson over-served Molina prior to the crash.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code prohibits the sale of alcohol to a person who is intoxicated.

Lake Worth police say Richardson's TABC server's license was expired at the time she served Molina.

Richardson was charged with one count of Sale to Certain Persons, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: TABC joins investigation into off-duty Euless officer death by alleged drunk driver

"Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family." said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian in a statement. "Today's arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on - and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable."

No other arrests are expected in the case.