Dallas mom prepares to bury 6-year-old daughter, 14-year-old son killed in shootings 2 weeks apart

A Dallas mother will bury two of her children, just 14 and 6, this weekend.

Last week, 6-year-old Ah’Laynah Ross was shot and killed at an East Dallas townhome.

The girl's mom was already making funeral preparations for her teenage son, who was also shot and killed.

Dallas police still have not said how they believe Ah’Laynah was shot. The girl's mother said she is frustrated about the lack of answers.

Memories are all Brittney Ross has left of her daughter and son, 6-year-old Ah’Laynah Ross and 14-year-old Bralen Rider. The two were killed in separate shootings almost two weeks apart.

"My kids did not deserve that at all," she said.

On Dec. 29, Ross says Bralen went over to a friend’s house on Harry Hines Boulevard in Oak Lawn. Dallas police say a 16-year-old boy shot Bralen and another 14-year-old.

"The boy came into range, and I’m sure Bralen tried to stand up to him," Ross said. "And he shot him in the head with no hesitation."

Bralen died, and the other boy survived.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Twelve days later on Jan. 10, Ross was at the funeral home planning her son's services when she got a call from one of her other kids.

"Soon as I answered the FaceTime, my 11-year-old daughter screamed, ‘Mama! Ah’Laynah shot herself in the head!’" she recalled.

Dallas police have not confirmed how Ah’Laynah was shot. They say when officers got to the townhome on North Fitzhugh Avenue, they found an unsecured handgun and questioned 19-year-old Damariya Sowels as a witness to the shooting.

According to police documents, Sowels admitted to placing a handgun on top of the PlayStation in the bedroom on the third floor.

After the shooting, investigators say Sowels took the gun, put it in a backpack along with a second gun and hid it in the garage of the home.

Ross says Sowels is friends with her 18-year-old son. Her other kids, an 8-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter, were also in the house when the shooting happened.

"It’s very heartbreaking to go on knowing you have six kids and you’re left with four within a two-week grace period of time," she said. "It’s very hard, but I’m trying to be strong for my other kids."

Sowels was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Ross wants to know the truth about what happened that day.

"I need answers," she said. "It gives me chills down my spine thinking about it. I’m not giving up. I can’t give up."

The funeral for Bralen and Ah’Laynah will be held on Saturday.

Sowels is still being held at the Dallas County jail. In addition to tampering with evidence, he also has several outstanding warrants, including two for evading arrest detention and one for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Right now, there are no charges in connection to Ah’Laynah’s death.