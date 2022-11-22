ACLU files civil rights complaints against Keller, Frisco ISD over transgender policies

The ACLU of Texas filed civil rights complaints against Keller ISD and Frisco ISD urging the U.S. Department of Education to investigate the districts over new policies that the ACLU claims strip away transgender students' rights.

Earlier this month, Keller ISD voted 4-2 to ban books that mention gender identity from school libraries.

The policy removes any books that "espouses the view that gender is merely a social construct", "espouses the view that it is possible for a person to be any gender or none" or "supports hormone therapy or other medical treatments to temporarily or permanently alter a person's body or genetic make-up so that it ‘matches’ a self-believed gender that is different from the person's biological sex."

The ACLU complaint says the policy violates Title IX and that the school board has created a "pervasively hostile atmosphere for LGBTQ+ students."

Also earlier this month, Frisco ISD changed its policies to require students to use bathrooms and changing rooms that align with their gender assigned at birth.

The move came after some parents complained that transgender students were allowed to use bathrooms that corresponded with their gender identity.

The ACLU complaint against Frisco ISD claims the school board's action also violates Title IX and the policy will "harm transgender, non-binary, gender diverse and intersex students, and substantially invade their privacy."

The U.S. Department of Education has not commented on the complaint.