Pretrial hearings are expected to get underway Wednesday in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

Dean is accused of murdering 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her mother's home in Oct. 2019.

Dean was checking on the house after a neighbor called 911 due to an open door, but never identified himself as a police officer before firing through a back window. Jefferson was holding a gun and may have thought there was a prowler outside the home.

After numerous delays due to the pandemic, scheduling issues, and judge changes the trial is scheduled to get underway on Monday, Dec. 5.

Jury selection will happen in advance on Nov. 28, the Monday after Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

See the timeline of the shooting and the events that followed here:

If you have issues viewing the timeline click here.

Judge George Gallagher will preside over the case.

Tuesday, Gallagher decided cameras would not be allowed in the courtroom for the pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.