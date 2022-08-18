After a number of delays, the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is set to begin on Monday, December 5.

Dean is charged with murder for the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in her mother’s home.

Prosecutors said he was checking on the house but never identified himself as a police officer before firing through a back window. Jefferson was holding a gun and may have thought there was a prowler outside the home.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in October 2019.

The trial has been delayed multiple times due to restrictions from COVID-19 and protests from Dean's lawyers.

In June, the judge who was supposed to oversee the trial was removed from the case.

Dean's legal team claimed Tarrant County District Court Judge David Hagerman was biased against them and their client.

Judge George Gallagher will take over the case.

Jury selection is set to begin on Nov. 28.



