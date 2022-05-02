Ex-Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean’s lawyers want murder trial moved

Lawyers for a former Fort Worth police officer will try to get his murder trial moved out of Tarrant County.

Aaron Dean is accused in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in her mother’s home.

She was inside playing video games with her nephew, who witnessed the shooting. Dean and another officer were responding to a call about an open door at the house.

Police said body camera video shows Dean going around to the back of the house and shooting through the window after yelling at Jefferson to show her hands.

He was not heard identifying himself as an officer.

Jefferson was inside with a gun that her nephew said she pulled out because she heard noises outside.

Dean resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department days after the incident. It’ll be up to a jury to decide whether he is guilty of murder.

The trial has already been delayed because the defense argued its expert witnesses were not available for the scheduled start of the trial in January.

Dean's lawyers now want the trial moved out of Tarrant County because they said the case has received too much publicity over the past few years. They don’t believe he’ll get a fair trial.

If that doesn’t happen, jury selection is expected to begin next Monday.