Stones from Grapevine 9-11 Flight Crew Memorial stolen

Grapevine police are looking to find the people responsible for stealing items from the city's 9-11 Flight Crew Memorial.

On Monday, police were told that two stones were missing from the memorial site on Texan Trail.

(Source: Grapevine Police)

One stone was from the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and another was a piece of limestone from the wreckage at the Pentagon.

The stones were reported missing by tourists in North Texas for the eclipse.

"They were out here visiting from out of town for the eclipse and decided to stop by the 9-11 memorial, as many people do, and contacted them to say these two stones are missing," said Mona Quintanilla, the marketing and communications director for the City of Grapevine. "These stones mean so much to not only the flight crews, but the people who come here every day from around the world."

Grapevine police say they are reviewing surveillance video from the area and working to determine when the stones were last seen at the memorial.

Source: The OK Nelsons on TripAdvisor via Grapevine Police

The Allied Pilots Association released a statement about the theft to FOX 4:

"The Allied Pilots Association commends the Grapevine Police Department for its efforts to recover the missing stones from the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial. We urge anyone who has information regarding what happened to the stones to come forward immediately. This memorial honors the pilots, flight attendants, and first responders who died doing their jobs in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and it must be treated with the respect it deserves."

Anyone with information about the disappearances is asked to contact Grapevine Police at oramirez@grapevinetexas.gov.