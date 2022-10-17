5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

article

A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train.

DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano.

The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the incoming Orange Line train and was hit.

She was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

Fortunately, her injuries are not considered life-threatening, officials said.