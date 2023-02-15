5 pit bulls quarantined after attacking Arlington man

The city of Arlington quarantined five dogs that violently attacked a man at an apartment complex.

Terrence Marshall said his neighbor’s pit bull terriers attacked him Sunday when he stepped outside to check the weather.

He suffered injuries to his legs, ear, and head. Some were too severe to show on TV.

Marshall said one of the dogs got close to his right eye, which had already been damaged in a similar incident.

He said he faces a long recovery.

"This is just a small hurdle to overcome. I’m not going to let anything like this stop me because I’m a fighter," he said.

Arlington Animal Services said the dogs’ owner saw the attack happen and that none of the animals were on a leash.

So far, no charges have been filed.