5 people shot during party at southeast Fort Worth park

Five people were shot at a crowded park in southeast Fort Worth Sunday evening.

Police said about 600 people were gathered in the Village Creek Park near Highway 287 and Wilbarger Street around 6:30 p.m. for a party. They were ignoring social distancing guidelines.

"We've been enforcing that. Or we've been stating that everybody should follow the rules that have been set out. We've tried to work with everybody to not try to cite them. But ultimately people have a choice. And that's just the choice they made tonight. And our job as the police is to investigate exactly what all took place here from beginning to end. And that's exactly what we're doing," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Witnesses reported seeing fireworks. Then they said they heard about 30 gunshots.

The gunfire left two people in critical condition and three others with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release their ages.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the shooter or shooters to give them a call.

“Help us. I’ll tell you right now, the police department can’t do this on our own. We need our citizens to partner with us. We need our citizens to be right by our side and if they continue to do that, we’re gonna get through it together,” Officer Calzada said.

"As far as the capacity of the people that normally come here, that's average what happens over here. This is the only park, I guess in Fort Worth, that a lot of the African-American people feel safe in. But, when you have an overcrowded place, and things and people that don't mix..." a witness told FOX 4.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

Police are also investigating another shooting earlier in the evening at a gas station down the road from the park. They are working to see if the incidents are connected.