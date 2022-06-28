4 rescued, 1 missing after boat overturns on Benbrook Lake

article

Searchers returned to a North Texas lake Tuesday to look for the body of a missing boater who likely have drowned.

Officials said four people were rescued after their boat capsized and sank around 3 a.m. Monday on Benbrook Lake, which is southwest of Fort Worth.

One person went into the water and is still missing.

Texas game wardens and Fort Worth fire teams are involved in the search.

READ MORE:

Boater missing in Dallas, swimmer drowns in Joe Pool Lake

60-year-old man, his 2 nephews killed after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

16-year-old boy drowns in Lake Worth