16-year-old boy drowns in Lake Worth

A dive team pulled the body of a 16-year-old boy from the Lake Worth on Tuesday.

According to early reports, he went under while wading into the water on the west side of the lake.

Texas Game Warden Captain Cliff Swofford said divers found his body around 10:30 a.m. in about 5 ½ feet of water.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified him as Sergio Molina of Fort Worth.

