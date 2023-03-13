2 men, 2 women found dead inside Northwest Dallas apartment

A shooting at a northwest Dallas apartment complex killed four people on Sunday evening.

Dallas police confirmed four people were found inside an apartment along Villaverde Avenue, near Forest and Marsh Lanes.

The two male and two female victims died at the scene.

Investigators say there are two suspects, 18-year-old Artemio Maldonado and 20-year-old Azucena Sanchez.

Azucena Sanchez (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Both suspects were taken into custody just after 10 p.m.

They were taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with capital murder.

An infant was inside the apartment, but was not hurt.

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released.