Family of 11-year-old killed in shooting that also injured his mother remember their 'inseparable' bond

An 11-year-old boy was killed and his mother remains hospitalized after police said they were shot by a 30-year-old man early Saturday morning in Dallas. The victims’ family said the shooter is the mother’s ex-boyfriend.

"Just a typical kid. He was innocent. He didn’t have anything to do with it," the boy’s grandfather, Aaron Scott, said.

Jeremiah Green’s family released photos to FOX 4 of him with his mother, 31-year-old Jocelyn Green.

"Kinda like any mother, parent, [Jocelyn] just wants to know why," Jocelyn’s brother-in-law, Cameron Hardeman, said. "She loved him so much. He was her world."

Hardeman said she was shot in the hand.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday, when Dallas police responded to a home off Royal Lane.

Inside, investigators found 11-year-old Jeremiah and his mother had both been shot.

The fifth grader died at the scene.

"Around 2 o’clock, somebody was knocking on the window, and it scared everybody," Hardeman recalled. "Moments later, gunshots went off."

Jakeith Huntley sits in the Dallas County Jail, facing a capital murder charge, after police said he shot both victims.

Shortly after the shooting, Huntley was arrested in Glenn Heights.

Family members told FOX 4 Huntley is Jocelyn’s ex-boyfriend, and he showed up to the Dallas home unexpectedly before opening fire from outside the window.

Hardeman said Jeremiah was scared and his mother was holding him for protection.

"When [Huntley] started banging on the window, he got scared and she held him, and was like, ‘Let’s go back to bed,’ and then that’s when the gunshots went off," he said.

Video from the scene shows nearly a dozen evidence markers outside a front window, and bullet holes are seen in the blinds.

Hardeman, his children, and Scott were all asleep at the house, and woke up to gunshots.

"Once I really saw what was happening, I was panicking. Then, first thing is to get the rest of the kids out of there," Hardeman said.

Huntley has an extensive criminal history.

He served a prison sentence from 2010 to 2014 for aggravated assault.

In 2016, Huntley was arrested on a family violence charge in Denton County, but the case was later dismissed.

Online records also show Huntley faces an aggravated assault charge out of Denton County for an incident in 2021.

Family members had few words about Huntley.

"I hope he never sees the light of day ever again," Hardeman said.

But Hardeman said Jeremiah was a child with many talents.

He loved school, sports, and was always by his mom’s side.

"Them two were inseparable. Wherever she was, he was there. Wherever he was, she was there," he said.