Child hospitalized in Dallas shooting

article

Dallas police are investigating after a child was shot in Central Oak Cliff Saturday night.

Officers were called to a neighborhood in the 1700 block of Newport Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.

When police arrived, they found that the child had already been taken to a hospital.

The child was stable after arriving at the hospital, according to police.

Featured article

No further details have been released about the shooting. Police have not said how old the child is or what led up to the shooting.

There have been no arrests made at this time.