4 hospitalized after being hit by car on Mockingbird Lane

Four people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car late Sunday night on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas.

Dallas police say the four people had gotten out of their car after being involved in an accident on W. Mockingbird Lane and Brookriver Drive, when they were hit by another car.

The driver of the vehicle was trying to avoid the accident when they hit the pedestrians, according to DPD.

After the crash, the driver ran off.

The four pedestrians who were hit were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the driver.