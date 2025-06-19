5 charged with capital murder in 2024 Arlington shooting of 2 teens

article

The Brief Four men were arrested Thursday in connection with the double murder of two teens in Arlington. A fifth suspect, already in jail for a separate murder, was also charged with capital murder in the case. Police have not yet released a suspected motive for the double murder.



Four suspects have been arrested on Thursday in connection to a double murder in Arlington in November 2024.

The arrests are in addition to a charge given to another suspect, who was already in jail on a separate murder charge.

Slaughter Street Murder Arrests

What we know:

The four men arrested on Thursday are believed to have been involved in the Nov. 24, 2024, shooting of 18-year-old Alexis Tyler and an unnamed 19-year-old.

According to the Arlington Police Department, Chrisaveon Whitted, 18, Eddie Walker, Jr., 19, and Demarion Owens, 21, were arrested on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force. Diamond Curttie, 26, was arrested by Dallas County officials.

A fifth suspect, Shannon Steele, 20, was also charged while in custody at the Dallas County Jail on an unrelated murder charge. All five have been charged with one count of capital murder.

Owens has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

Arlington police say additional details are pending as they continue to investigate the case.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a suspected motive for the murder, though they said in November that a robbery does not appear to have been involved.

Thursday's release did not include booking information for Whitted, Curttie or Walker.

The backstory:

The initial investigation began in November last year after Tyler and a 19-year-old man, who has not been named, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in an Airbnb apartment near AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Alexis Tyler

Police responded to the apartment on Slaughter Street to find the 19-year-old dead of his wounds, and Tyler in critical condition. The 18-year-old died soon after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The 19-year-old had rented the Airbnb for his birthday, which police say was the following day. He died just hours before he would have turned 20.

Trackdown Suspect Charged

Dig deeper:

Steele, the suspect charged while being held in the Dallas County Jail, was found on Thursday to have been the suspect featured in a 2022 FOX 4 Trackdown segment.

Shannon Steele

Steele had been arrested in December last year in connection with the murder of Vernon Rivers, a bystander outside of CJ's Billiards and Sports Bar on June 4, 2022. Rivers was shot in the head by a stray bullet while Steele and other suspects allegedly traded fire outside the bar. Police say Steele fired the fatal shot.

The suspect remains in the Dallas County Jail on $2,150,000 in bonds for his alleged involvement in both murders.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, police received multiple tips identifying the men involved after the Trackdown segment aired.