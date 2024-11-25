19-year-old murdered in Arlington Airbnb hours before celebrating birthday

The Brief Police have yet to identify the 19-year-old man who was killed in a Saturday night shooting at an Airbnb in Arlington's Entertainment District. The 19-year-old was found shot to death inside the home. 18-year-old Alexis Johniya Tyler, of Mesquite, was also shot. She died shortly after being rushed to the hospital. Police say the 19-year-old had rented the apartment for his birthday weekend. He would've turned 20 on Sunday. Police only have a vague description of the getaway car: a white sedan. Anyone with information is urged to contact Arlington PD.



Two teenagers were found shot inside an Airbnb near AT&T Stadium over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday night at an Airbnb in the 900 block of Slaughter Street in Arlington’s Entertainment District.

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death in the home. His name hasn’t been released yet.

18-year-old Alexis Johniya Tyler, of Mesquite, died shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Police say a neighbor heard gunshots and then saw several people running and getting into a white sedan.

The vague vehicle description is a challenge for investigators, who are combing the area for possible surveillance video.

"I can tell you we recovered multiple shell casings from the scene. Both victims were shot multiple times," said Arlington Police Spokesperson Tim Ciesco. "So this just wasn’t one person firing one shot and running out of there. This was someone that absolutely intended to kill and harm people."

Police say the 19-year-old victim was celebrating his birthday.

"All we know is that the 19-year-old had rented the apartment for his birthday weekend. Like I mentioned, he was about to turn 20 on Sunday a few hours before he was killed," Ciesco said. "We are hoping some of the family members of these victims can fill us in a little more about what all was going on there, who they might have been with while they were here in Arlington."

Investigators are not speculating as to a motive. However, they say the shooting does not appear to involve robbery.

"I know one thing we did look at and looked into is whether or not any valuables were missing from either of the victims. Best we can tell, nothing was taken, which leads us to believe this might be somebody they knew or had some knowledge. This doesn’t appear to be random," Ciesco said.

Police are looking for more witnesses. They’re also looking for video from traffic cameras that may pinpoint the vehicle seen leaving that area.

There was also another murder over the weekend in the same area. However, police say the two crimes are not related.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch with the Arlington Police Department right away.