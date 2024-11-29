Family of 19-year-old killed in Arlington Airbnb shooting speaks out

article

Arlington police are asking for witnesses to come forward after an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed at an Airbnb near AT&T Stadium over the weekend.

"It’s just really bad because we haven’t found the person who did this. That is what has hurt me the most," said John Tyler, the father of Alexis Tyler, the teenage victim.

The shooting happened Saturday night at an Airbnb in the 900 block of Slaughter Street in Arlington’s Entertainment District.

Alexis Tyler, 19, of Mesquite, was found shot inside the home along with a 19-year-old man whose name has not been released.

Police said the man, who was celebrating his birthday, was also shot multiple times.

A neighbor told police they heard gunfire and saw several people running from the scene and getting into a white sedan.

Arlington police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said the vague vehicle description has made the investigation challenging, but detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

"I can tell you we recovered multiple shell casings from the scene. Both victims were shot multiple times," Ciesco said. "This wasn’t just one person firing one shot and running out. This was someone who absolutely intended to kill and harm people."

Tyler’s family held a balloon release in her honor, joined by friends and loved ones.

Tyler graduated from Mesquite High School in May and was studying to become a medical assistant.

"She was a straight-A student, a good child all around. No complaints. She never gave me any issues," said her mother, Ruth Cole.

Police said robbery has been ruled out as a motive and believe the suspect knew the victims.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a white sedan with other teenagers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington police.