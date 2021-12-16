3 in Dallas shot during overnight robbery attempts

article

It was a violent couple of hours in Dallas overnight with three people shot in two separate robbery attempts.

In the first incident, police said a man got into a fight with the two armed men who tried to rob him.

The men reportedly approached him while he was parked in his driveway on Ohio Avenue in East Oak Cliff around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was shot and suffered serious injuries.

Police said several bullets also hit neighboring homes but no one else was hurt.

Then around 11 p.m., a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk on Norco Drive in West Dallas.

Police believe they were shot during a robbery gone bad.

Officers used a tourniquet to try to save the man’s life.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one has been arrested in either case.

