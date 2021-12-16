North Richland Hills officer hurt in serious crash
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A police officer in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills was hurt in a collision.
It happened right before midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Davis and Mid-Cities boulevards.
The officer had to be extracted from the patrol car after the accident.
The other driver was taken to a separate hospital.
There’s no word yet on their conditions.
