North Richland Hills officer hurt in serious crash

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
North Richland Hills
FOX 4
article

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A police officer in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills was hurt in a collision.

It happened right before midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Davis and Mid-Cities boulevards.

The officer had to be extracted from the patrol car after the accident.

The other driver was taken to a separate hospital. 

There’s no word yet on their conditions.

