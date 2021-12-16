North Richland Hills officer hurt in serious crash

article

A police officer in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills was hurt in a collision.

It happened right before midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Davis and Mid-Cities boulevards.

The officer had to be extracted from the patrol car after the accident.

The other driver was taken to a separate hospital.

There’s no word yet on their conditions.

