3 fully vaccinated Texas House Democrats test positive for COVID-19 while in Washington D.C.

article

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who are in Washington D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus said one member tested positive Friday night, and then two others tested positive Saturday morning. The names of those who have tested positive were not released.

Many Texas Democratic lawmakers flew to Washington D.C. earlier this week to stave off GOP voting bills during the special legislative session.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Chris Turner released the following statement:

"The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work."

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan tweeted out that he's sending prayers for those lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED STORIES:

Texas House Democrats leave state in effort to block passage of GOP voting bill

Abbott threatens to arrest Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block GOP voting bills

Texas Democratic lawmakers remain in DC to block GOP voting bills

Donations pour in for Texas Democrats breaking quorum to kill GOP voting bills

Texas Republicans say Democratic quorum break could hurt public safety

Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asks for change to Texas Legislature quorum rules