Fort Worth man arrested after shooting pregnant ex-girlfriend and her mother

The Brief A Fort Worth woman and her mother are recovering after being shot by the woman’s ex-boyfriend during an ambush inside their home. The victim’s three young children witnessed the attack but were not physically harmed, while the victim’s unborn baby also survived. Police arrested suspect Christopher Mike on several charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, following a series of domestic disputes.



A Fort Worth woman and her mother are recovering after they were shot during a break-in at their home last month, an attack police say was carried out by the woman’s ex-boyfriend while her three young children watched.

Ambush attack

What we know:

32-year-old Sylvia Scott, and her mother, Allura Stewart, survived the Nov. 19 shooting at their home in the 1000 block of Beechgrove Terrace.

Sylvia Scott & Allura Stewart

Both women work for Crowley ISD, according to family members.

Survival and injuries

Scott was shot in the neck, with the bullet traveling through her face, leaving her with lasting injuries that have made it difficult for her to speak and eat.

Sylvia Scott

Her three children, ages 8, 4 and 3, were not physically injured but witnessed the shooting and continue to experience nightmares, Scott said.

"I was shot in the neck, and it went through my face," Scott said.

What they're saying:

Fort Worth police said 32-year-old Christopher Mike, Scott’s former boyfriend, broke into the home through a back door and waited inside.

Christopher Mike

When Scott, her mother and the children opened the garage door, police said, the suspect ambushed them.

"He just appeared out of nowhere and shot her and looked at me and shot me," Stewart said. "Then he ran deeper into the house, and I thought he was going to hurt the kids."

Scott, who is pregnant with Mike’s child, crawled to her car to call 911 after being shot, police said. Her unborn baby survived the attack.

A pattern of violence

Dig deeper:

Scott said she and Mike had broken up earlier in November and that his behavior became increasingly violent in the weeks leading up to the shooting as she tried to get him to move out of the home.

"There were a number of events that happened before this one," Scott said.

Scott said she does not feel safe returning to the home and has since moved out. She also told investigators that on the day of the shooting, she received a notification on her phone and believes Mike may have been tracking her location using an iPad left at the house.

"I don’t feel at ease," Scott said.

Legal charges and next steps

What's next:

Mike was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and kidnapping, police said.

Jail records were not immediately available to determine whether he has an attorney.