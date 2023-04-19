3 charged with murder in McKinney, fourth suspect on the run

McKinney Police are looking for a suspect they believe is connected to a murder on Sunday evening.

Police issued a murder warrant for 22-year-old Edgar Gomez, who is on the run.

29-year-old Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead was found on Erwin Street in McKinney on Sunday evening with multiple gun shot wounds.

18-year-old Ivan Montes and 20-year-old Deionta Terry have been booked into the Collin County Jail on a murder charge. A juvenile female has also been charged with murder.

McKinney Police says the surveillance video from a nearby business was used as evidence.

MPD asks anyone with information about Gomez's whereabouts to call police.