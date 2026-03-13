Dallas OIS: Suspect worked security for Jasmine Crockett

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The Brief Sources tell FOX 4 the man shot and killed by Dallas Police on Thursday was a longtime security guard for Jasmine Crockett. The individual was wanted by police on a warrant for impersonating a peace officer. Dallas Police shot and killed the suspect after a standoff where he barricaded himself inside a parking garage at a local hospital and pointed a gun towards the officers.



New details have been revealed about the man shot by Dallas Police at a local hospital on Thursday morning.

What we know:

The man who was shot by Dallas Police at Children's Health Hospital on Thursday morning was a longtime security guard for Jasmine Crockett.

Sources also told FOX 4 the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for impersonating a peace officer.

Officials have not revealed the name of the suspect.

FOX 4 has reached out to Crockett's office for comment, but have not heard back.

Standoff at Children's Health hospital

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dallas officer-involved shooting

The backstory:

The incident began around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Medical District Drive. Dallas police were conducting an investigation into a suspect with an active warrant and followed him to a parking garage at Children’s Health.

As the situation escalated, SWAT teams were called to the scene. Officers discovered the suspect had barricaded himself inside a vehicle and refused to exit. To end the standoff, officers deployed tear gas into the car.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the suspect eventually exited the vehicle but pointed a firearm at the officers. Police fired shots in response.

"Yesterday evening at approximately 11 p.m., our Dallas fugitive unit was conducting an investigation. They came across a target that ended up being a barricaded suspect. At that time, they tried to use tear gas to bring the suspect out. He came out of the vehicle, he had a gun, he pointed a gun towards officers. Officers shot and fired. At that we had the Dallas SWAT doctor render aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

The chief said the suspect displayed his gun but did not fire it.

No officers were injured during the confrontation.