Arlington triple murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

article

The Brief Larry Reed, 31, pleaded guilty to capital murder for the 2024 triple shooting at an Arlington apartment and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The killings occurred just six weeks after Reed was released from a state prison where he had been serving time for a previous murder.

Investigators believe high-risk drug activity may have been involved in the shooting, which left two men and a woman dead.

The man who killed three people at an apartment complex in Arlington in 2024 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Life Sentence

Larry Reed

What's new:

According to Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells, 31-year-old Larry Reed pleaded guilty to capital murder and was recently sentenced to life in prison.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the Arlington Police Department for their work on this case and for their commitment to keeping our community safe," Sorrells said.

Triple Murder

The backstory:

Reed was arrested on Feb. 6, 2024 by U.S. Marshals in Greenville, Mississippi.

He was accused of killing 29-year-old Shannen Jones, 29-year-old Monique Smith, and 31-year-old Dreyon Glenn at an Arlington apartment complex on Jan. 25, 2024.

That was just six weeks after he was released from a state prison after serving time for a previous murder.

Related article

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness identified Reed, who also went by the name "Crip."

The witness told police that Reed and Glenn knew each other, and that high-risk drug activity may have been involved.

Police believe Reed first shot Glenn and then continued to fire at others in the apartment. Two children who were there at the time were not hurt.

Related article