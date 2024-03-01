Those hoping to watch the upcoming total solar eclipse at one of Texas’ state parks will need to reserve a day pass beginning next week.

Texas has 31 state parks that are in the path of totality and dozens more that will offer a partial view of the April 8 eclipse.

MORE: 2024 Eclipse News

Because the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department expects those parks will be at or near capacity on the day of the eclipse, no one will be allowed into the parks without a pre-purchased day pass or overnight reservation.

Day passes for all state parks except for Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on March 8. Visitors can either make a reservation online or call 512-389-8900.

Reservations for Enchanted Rock will only be available over the phone on March 11.

The passes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are expected to sell out fast.

Related article

That’s why TPWD is encouraging people to create an account for the online reservation system before March 8.

The department also encourages people to have their credit card and vehicle information ready including their license plate number, make, model, and the number of occupants in the vehicle broken down by adults and kids under the age of 12.

Texas State Park Pass holders will have their fees waived but they must still make a reservation to get in on the day of the eclipse.

Related article

TPWD is planning to have additional staff on hand on March 8 and March 11 to help with the high volume of reservation calls.

Callers are still asked to be patient and to have several backup plans if the park they want to visit is full.

For more information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/park-information/links/eclipse-viewing.