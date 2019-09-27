2019 State Fair of Texas opens Friday in Fair Park

article

The gates at Fair Park open and the State Fair of Texas officially gets underway Friday morning.

The theme for this year’s fair is Texas Creativity. Big Tex is already in his usual spot with a new outfit and boots that were custom-designed by a Texas artist.

There are plenty of activities and attractions for the whole family, including the return of the World of Birds show and a new marionettes show celebrating Latin culture.

And, of course, there’s the food. This year’s award-winning concessions include a deep-fried chicken wing atop a Big Red donut, a tortilla shell ice cream cone stuffed with delicious a filling and deep-fried mango pieces drizzled with caramel.

Rick Springfield, 98 Degrees, Billy Ray Cyrus, Big & Rich and other bands will perform live on the concert main stage.

The fair runs through Oct. 20. For more information, visit bigtex.com or see FOX 4’s guide to the State Fair of Texas.

