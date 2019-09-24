Save Me Steve: 2019 State Fair of Texas Deals

Don’t pay full price to get into the State Fair of Texas this year. Consumer reporter Steve Noviello shares his annual list of discounts.

Full priced gate admission to the fair is $18 for adults and $14 for kids and seniors. You should never pay that much.

Buy your tickets online any day and save $1.50. Or buy a season pass for as little as $39 and get fair admission every day for the full 24-day run. If you have a group of 25 or more, you can get a group discount.

Also, any day of the week after 5 p.m., you can bring an empty can of Dr. Pepper to the gate and get a general admission ticket for half price. Or stop by McDonald’s and grab a coupon for $5 off a ticket and half off a children’s ticket with that purchase.

Opening day is Military Appreciation Day. All active, retired military and veterans, plus military spouses and their kids under 18 get in for free. You need a valid military or military spouse ID to qualify.

Also on opening day, you can bring a full 20-ounce bottle of Dasani water or any Coke product to donate to the North Texas Food Bank and get in for only $9.

Tuesdays: Bring an empty can of Dr. Pepper any time of the day to get in for $9. There are also discounted rides on the midway on Tuesdays.

Advertisement

Wednesdays: Bring four cans of food to donate to the North Texas Food Bank and get in for $4.

Thursdays: Seniors 60 and older get in for free. Everyone else gets in for half price when they bring an empty 20-ounce bottle of any Coke product. Thursdays are also Thrifty Thursdays. Signature fair foods are discounted to between two and seven coupons.

For a full list of fair deals including First Responder’s Day on Oct. 11, visit bigtex.com/buy-tickets/discounts/.

The State Fair of Texas opens on Friday and runs through Oct. 20.