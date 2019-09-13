Big Tex gets new custom-designed boots

The State Fair of Texas is just two weeks away. That’s why Big Tex is breaking in a new pair of giant boots.

The Lucchese boots were designed by contest winner Katie Sauceda of Keller.

Thousands of people voted for the new boot design earlier this year as part of this year’s state fair theme – Celebrating Texas Creativity.

“You have the Lone Star flag. You have to have the great Texas star. You have peppers and all different things that represent the state of Texas. They’re very Texan. Here at the State Fair of Texas, we celebrate all things Texas. Throughout the design, you can see it wrapped completely around the boot shaft. It will be great for all of the people’s selfies with Big Tex this year,” said Karissa Condoianis, a spokeswoman for the fair.

The State Fair of Texas opens on Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 20.

LINK: bigtex.com