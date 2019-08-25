State Fair of Texas names Big Tex Choice Award winners

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Concessionaires for the State Fair of Texas competed Sunday for the Big Tex Choice Awards for best savory dish, best sweet dish, and most creative.

The Big Red Chicken Bread won "Best Taste" in the sweet category.

It's a donut with Big Red soda mixed into the batter, and it has a fried chicken wing sitting inside of the hole with sunglasses on.

Ruth Hauntz came up with the Stuffed Fried Mexi-cone. It's an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla shell with black beans and cilantro rice.

That won the "Best Taste" in the savory category.

The third award went to the Fla'Mango Tango, by the Garza Family.

A deep fried Mango pieces drizzled in caramel. It won "Most Creative."

All of the winning dishes will be up for grabs at the state fair..coming up in September.