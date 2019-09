Image 1 of 2 ▼

North Texans’ favorite giant cowboy will be sporting new clothes at this year’s State Fair of Texas.

Dickies gave Big Tex a brand-new, custom-made shirt and pants. The look is inspired by the fair’s 2019 theme “Celebrating Texas Creativity.”

The 55-foot-tall cowboy will return to his post in Fair Park on Sept. 20.

The fair starts a week later on Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 20.

LINK: bigtex.com