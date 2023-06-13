2 North Texas cities are among the worst in the country for single dads, report says

Two of the worst cities in the country for single dads are right here in North Texas, according to a new report.

Just in time for Father's Day, the company Lawnstarter released a list of 2023's Best Cities for Single Dads to live.

More than 200 cities from across the country were studied on a number of metrics, including things like child care costs, the quality of schools and work-life balance.

According to the rating system, Mesquite was the 4th worst city in the country for single dads. Garland finished in a tie for 10th. Both cities suffered in the rankings for Health and Education and Work-Life Balance.

SUGGESTED:

On the opposite end up the spectrum, Frisco was one of the best cities in the country for single dads, finishing 12th. It was the highest ranked city in the state, mostly behind the affordability of babysitters.

Dallas finished in 184th in the ranking. Fort Worth was slightly higher at 181.

Bellvue, Washington, in the Seattle-area, topped the list.

Best Cities for Single Dads to Live

Bellevue, WA Irvine, CA Naperville, IL Fremont, CA Sunnyvale, CA Roseville, CA San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Portland, OR Boston, MA

Worst Cities for Single Dads to Live