2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting outside Dallas apartments

Two men are dead and a third man is in the hospital after a shooting outside a Dallas apartment complex.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday near Kiest Boulevard and Conway Street in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

Police believe there was some sort of altercation and the men opened fire on each other.

One man was found dead in an SUV with the wounded man next to him. The third man was found dead in the parking lot nearby.

Detectives found two handguns at the scene.

They are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

