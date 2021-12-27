Suspect arrested after police chase into Downtown Dallas

Officers chased a suspect into Downtown Dallas during rush hour Monday afternoon.

The chase started around 5 p.m. in Mesquite. It's not yet clear why.

Several officers followed the silver car into east Dallas as it woven in and out of residential areas.

At times, the car went the wrong way on the Central Expressway service road.

By the time the chase got to Downtown Dallas, the sun had started to set.

The Texas Department of Public Safety helped by keeping an eye on the car from a helicopter.

The suspect eventually stopped on Fitzhugh Avenue, got out of the car and tried to run.

Officers quickly caught up to him and used a stun gun to stop and arrest him.

