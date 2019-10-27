2 confirmed dead in shooting at Hunt County party venue

Note: This is breaking news and will be updated as information becomes available.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office confirmed two fatalities and 14 injuries in a shooting late Saturday night at a private party venue off Hwy. 380 west of Greenville.

The shooting occurred around midnight at a facility called The Party Venue. Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched around 11:30pm for vehicles blocking Hwy. 380. Oxford said deputies encountered a large number of people around the venue, possibly 750 or more. He said shots were fired about 15 minutes after deputies arrived and there was a rush of people fleeing the venue.

Oxford said no arrests have been made and he said witnesses were not being cooperative with investigators. He said it was unclear if all of the wounded victims suffered gunshots or had other injuries as well. Two victims were transported by medical helicopter. Others were reportedly transported in private vehicles to medical facilities in the area.

The event where the shooting occurred was reportedly a homecoming celebration involving Texas A&M-Commerce students. However, both Oxford and Texas A&M Commerce police said it was not a school-sanctioned event.

Hwy. 380 next to the venue was closed shortly after the shooting for emergency vehicles and law enforcement, however, traffic was flowing again as of 3:30am. Emergency responders urged people to avoid the area as the investigation develops.