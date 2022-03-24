18-year-old dies days after mass shooting at South Dallas spring break party

article

A Dallas high school senior died days after he was one of 10 people shot at a weekend spring break party.

Lincoln High School student Anthony Wilson was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Saturday outside a South Dallas party venue. He was 18 years old.

Other victims were as young as 15 and as old as 21. They had less serious injuries.

RELATED: 1 critically injured, multiple people wounded in South Dallas shooting

Police have said they don’t believe any of the victims were the intended targets.

The shooting happened on Botham Jean Boulevard where about 1,000 people were gathered both inside and outside of a party venue.

One witness told FOX 4 he heard someone in a car riding by fire a gun into the air. Then the shots in the air turned to shots at the crowd. Some at the party returned fire.

RELATED: South Dallas mass shooting victims were not the intended targets, police say

Police removed more than 30 casings from the scene, confirming an exchange of gunfire.

Advertisement

So far, there have been no arrests in what is now a murder investigation.