1 critically injured, multiple people wounded in South Dallas shooting
article
DALLAS - Dallas police said multiple people were shot, including one person who is in critical condition at a local hospital, in a shooting overnight Saturday.
The shooting happened just after midnight, in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, near C F Hawn Freeway.
Few details have been released about what led to the shooting, but police said multiple people were shot.
One of the victims was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Advertisement
Anyone with information on this shooting, or who may have video, is asked to email alec.lopez@dallascityhall.com or call 214-671-3658.