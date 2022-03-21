South Dallas mass shooting victims were not the intended targets, police say

Police say the victims of a mass shooting at a weekend party in South Dallas were not the intended targets.

Ten people were shot. The youngest victim was as young as 15 years old.

One 18-year-old man remains in critical condition.

Police say there were about 1,000 people inside and outside the venue for what was described as a spring break party.

Police are still working to identify the shooters.

Kamaurion Crawford heard several gunshots Saturday morning at the party. He says it was difficult not to panic when gunshots are swirling.

"Everybody panicking, panicking, panicking and the shooting still not stopping," he recalled.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 critically injured, multiple people wounded in South Dallas shooting

Dallas police say at least 10 people were shot and injured outside a venue off Botham Jean Boulevard. The victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 21.

An 18-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured.

"I was trying to help people here and there," Crawford said.

Police say 1,000 people were inside and outside the spring break party.

"The party was at capacity inside the building so everybody was just waiting outside," Crawford said.

Someone in a car riding by fired a gun into the air. Crawford was recording on his cell phone as the shots in the air turned to shots at the crowd.

"Next thing, the shooting didn’t stop. They kept going with the shooting," he said.

Some at the party returned fire.

Police removed more than 30 casings from the scene, confirming an "exchange of gunfire."

"And that’s when I start running," Crawford said.

Police were not doing any on-camera interviews on Monday. They confirmed they had no arrests, suspects or a motive, but they believe all 10 victims are innocent bystanders.

"It’s girls everywhere crying. It’s dudes panicking," Crawford said.

Bodies on top of bodies taking cover. One person climbed a fence to get away.

Crawford feels blessed to be alive.

Advertisement

"God had my back. I just felt like God was watching over me," he said. "Don’t go to every party. Sometimes, it’s better off to stay in the house. And if you’re young, you certainly shouldn’t be trying to go to every party."