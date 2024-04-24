18-wheeler catches fire on I-30 in Dallas

Firefighters put out a large 18-wheeler fire on Interstate 30 in Dallas Wednesday morning.

The rig caught fire just after 6 a.m. on the shoulder of eastbound I-30 near the Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard interchange.

Its trailer was loaded with wood pallets and roofing supplies. Thankfully, the firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the back end.

There were also no reports of any injuries.

The incident is still causing some traffic delays as crews work to clean up hazardous material that spilled onto the roadway and haul the vehicle away.