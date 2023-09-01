17-year-old subject of Dallas AMBER Alert suspect in Garland murder, second suspect on the loose

A 17-year-old girl is expected to be charged with murder just hours after an AMBER Alert was issued to find her.

Garland police say Natalie Navarro is a supsect murder of Mesquite 21-year-old Arturo Pena.

Pena was found shot to death inside of a car at Audubon Park on West Oates Road in Garland on Tuesday morning.

He had been reported missing to the Dallas Police Department on August 27.

Garland Police say they have murder warrants for Navarro and 21-year-old Yordy Martinez in Pena's death.

An AMBER Alert for Navarro was issued by Dallas Police at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, after it was reported that she disappeared from an apartment complex near Interstate 635 and Ferguson Road in Far East Dallas.

Navarro was found safe one hour later.

Dallas police tell FOX 4 that they received a call that the teen was missing and under potentially suspicious circumstances. The caller requested an AMBER Alert and the circumstances met the criteria, according to a DPD spokesperson.

Garland Police say Yordy Martinez is still at large.

Martinez was listed as a suspect in Navarro's disappearance in the AMBER Alert.

Police believe he was traveling in a dark gray, four-door car and say he is missing a front tooth.

Anyone with information about Martinez is asked to call Garland Police.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.