Missing 21-year-old Mesquite man found shot to death in Garland

A 21-year-old man who had been reported missing over the weekend was found dead in Garland on Tuesday.

Arturo Pena of Mesquite was found inside a car at Audubon Park on West Oates Road around 10 a.m.

Police determined Pena had died, with "an injury indicating he was the victim of a gunshot."

Detectives are looking into the case.

Pena was reported missing to the Dallas Police Department on August 27.

Garland police are asking for anyone with tips to call them or Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.