11 arrested for soliciting prostitutes in Denton County sting

The Denton County Sheriff's Office says 11 suspects were arrested as part of a recent sting operation.

Law enforcement says they identified suspects who used the internet to arrange to meet someone and pay for sexual acts.

10 suspects from Denton County and one from Wise County were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Rajeev Turner

Jorge Fernandez

Lontel Johnson

Michael Ramos

Adebayo Adetolu

Kenneth Swick

Ruben Calderon

Stevie Lamb Jr.

Barry Whatley

Dennis Fontana

Jose Zambrano

As part of the sting, investigators also posed as people looking for sexual services.

When they met up with the person, they were detained and questioned in an attempting to find out if they were victims of human trafficking.

Investigators believed 12 people they believed could be victims of human trafficking.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

The Denton County Sheriff's Office said that the potential victims were allowed to meet with nonprofits that specialize in helping human trafficking victims.