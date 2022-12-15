103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

article

Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults.

The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department.

They were concerned about a man listed as being 103 years old whom they had been unable to contact.

Detectives went to the man’s home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive on Wednesday morning.

They said the conditions inside the home presented a significant health hazard.

The man appeared to have been dead for some time.

The detective also found an adult male and an adult female in the home who were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluations.

At this time, police said no charges have been filed for the man’s death or the exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.